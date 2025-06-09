CST 25 | Keep Pushing Forward

Photo By USACC PAO | Cadet Skyler Shockey, Wichita State University, 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, qualifies...... read more read more Photo By USACC PAO | Cadet Skyler Shockey, Wichita State University, 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, qualifies with the M4 carbine during the weapons qualification on Fort Knox, Ky., June 14, 2025. The qualification assesses Cadets’ ability to hit targets up to 300 meters away. To pass they must hit 23 out of 40 targets to qualify with their primary weapon system. | Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson, University of Louisville, CST Public Affairs Office see less | View Image Page

By Jai'Michael Anderson, University of Louisville



FORT KNOX, Ky. – Cadets assigned to 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, practiced the M4 carbine qualification, June 14, 2025.



With hopes to commission as Army officers, the qualification assesses their ability to hit targets up to 300 meters away. To pass they must hit 23 out of 40 targets to qualify with their primary weapon system.



Cadet Skyler Shockey, a Wichita State University graduate, was previously enlisted as a combat engineer in the National Guard for five years. He now plans to commission and carry on his family’s military heritage.



“Every male in my family has been in the service,” said Shockey. “I want to set myself up for a better future and the Army does a really good job at setting people up for success.”



Shockey’s father served five years in the Army as a medic before switching over to the Air Force and then retiring after 22 years.



Getting a firsthand perspective of the Army has given him greater appreciation for his father’s sacrifice.



“I learned how to be a better role model,” he said.



To him, attending Shockey’s baseball games while on active duty was no small task.



“Being in the military now, I see how busy he really was and how much he went out of his way to support me,” said Shockey.



Reflecting on his childhood, he brings lessons from his father to the forefront of his mind during Cadet Summer Training.



“No matter what the outcome is, you just have to keep pushing forward,” said Shockey. “No matter how bad your day went, there’s always going to be another day. The sun’s going to come up.”



This is not Shockey’s first experience with CST or perseverance. Last year he was dismissed from camp for being 20 pounds overweight.



His drive to commission in the Army sparked his motivation to get stronger and set higher standards for those around him.



“You just have to have a ‘care attitude’,” said Shockey. “If you want to be an officer in the Army, you have to set the standard.”



Shockey says his grandfather, born in Loas, is another great source of inspiration. He helped the Army in the Vietnam War at the age of 10.



Shockey’s goals remain high as he marches in the path of the men before him.



“I’m always trying to strive and do better than what I originally did or what I am doing,” said Shockey. “I think if you set a high standard for yourself as an individual, you will always exceed the standard.”