U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, speak with people during a static display at the Hollywood Casino, Grantville, Pennsylvania, June 14, 2025. During this event, people had the opportunity to sit in and get a hands-on introduction to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 15:42
|Photo ID:
|9125134
|VIRIN:
|250614-Z-PS821-7842
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|GRANTVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 28th ECAB static display [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Kate McNelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.