Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28th ECAB static display [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    28th ECAB static display

    GRANTVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, speak with people during a static display at the Hollywood Casino, Grantville, Pennsylvania, June 14, 2025. During this event, people had the opportunity to sit in and get a hands-on introduction to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 15:42
    Photo ID: 9125134
    VIRIN: 250614-Z-PS821-7842
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: GRANTVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th ECAB static display [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Kate McNelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    28th ECAB static display
    28th ECAB static display
    28th ECAB static display
    28th ECAB static display
    28th ECAB static display
    28th ECAB static dislplay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Readiness
    Aviation
    Recruiting
    PAARNG
    FlyArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download