28th ECAB static display

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, speak with people during a static display at the Hollywood Casino, Grantville, Pennsylvania, June 14, 2025. During this event, people had the opportunity to sit in and get a hands-on introduction to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)