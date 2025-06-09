Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Cathy Eyrich Takes Command of NAVFAC Southwest [Image 3 of 3]

    Capt. Cathy Eyrich Takes Command of NAVFAC Southwest

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian, Capt. Laurie Scott, Capt. Cathy Eyrich, and Lt. Cmdr. Aman Grant salute as Scott's brother Nicholas Scott sings the national anthem during the NAVFAC Southwest Change of Command ceremony on June 13.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 15:30
    Photo ID: 9125108
    VIRIN: 250613-N-RA951-2116
    Resolution: 4283x2953
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
