    Capt. Cathy Eyrich Takes Command of NAVFAC Southwest

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Story by Katie Cadiao 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    SAN DIEGO - Capt. Cathy Eyrich relieved Capt. Laurie Scott as Naval Facilities
    Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest commanding officer during a
    change of command ceremony held June 13 aboard the USS Midway Museum in San
    Diego.

    “As we embark on our next chapter together, my primary purpose is simple: to support
    your success in support of our mission success,” said Eyrich. “This means continuing to
    foster an environment of open communication, continuous learning, and courageous
    innovation as we relentlessly pursue excellence in everything we do.”

    Eyrich is a native of Tucson, AZ and most recently served as the executive officer for
    NAVFAC Southwest since July 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in
    Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Environmental Science from
    the University of Arizona.

    Eyrich enlisted in the Navy in 1994 and has held assignments across the globe,
    including in Djibouti, Romania and the Philippines. Here in San Diego, Eyrich previously
    served as Facility Management Director and Facilities Engineering and Acquisition
    Division Director at Naval Base San Diego.

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian, Commander, NAVFAC Pacific, presided over the ceremony.
    He highlighted Scott’s accomplishments as commanding officer at NAVFAC Southwest
    and presented him with the meritorious service medal.

    “Laurie, what a tremendous capstone to your career. You’re leaving behind a legacy of
    hard work, mission accomplishment and care for those under your command,” said
    Kilian. “I could not have been more impressed with the work that you have done, and I
    am truly proud of the success in your command. While the Navy will miss you, your
    retirement is well earned. Great job and Bravo Zulu.”

    Scott served as NAVFAC Southwest commanding officer from July 2022 to June 2025.
    He retires from the Navy after 29 years of service.

    “What makes NAVFAC Southwest truly special is that this isn’t just a team, it’s a family,”
    said Scott. “I’m excited to turn over the helm to Capt. Cathy Eyrich, an amazing leader
    who will help you build on an already rich legacy. Cathy, it’s been an honor having you
    as my executive officer this past year, and I, more than anyone else know, that you got
    this.”

    Scott was piped ashore in a separate retirement ceremony June 13 aboard the USS
    Midway.

    NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental
    and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported
    federal agencies in six states. The command is made up of more than 3,500 military
    and civilian personnel.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
