Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD, interagency partners conduct an illegal alien removal flight [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DoD, interagency partners conduct an illegal alien removal flight

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    A U.S. Soldier coordinates with an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officer during an illegal alien removal flight at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 17, 2025. At the direction of the President of the United States, the Department of Defense is providing support to illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 13:26
    Photo ID: 9124907
    VIRIN: 250617-F-VU029-1195
    Resolution: 5349x3821
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD, interagency partners conduct an illegal alien removal flight [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoD, interagency partners conduct an illegal alien removal flight
    DoD, interagency partners conduct an illegal alien removal flight
    DoD, interagency partners conduct an illegal alien removal flight
    DoD, interagency partners conduct an illegal alien removal flight
    DoD, interagency partners conduct an illegal alien removal flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    DHS
    Department of Homeland Security
    GTMOHolding
    GTMOHoldingOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download