DoD, interagency partners conduct an illegal alien removal flight

A U.S. Soldier coordinates with an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officer during an illegal alien removal flight at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 17, 2025. At the direction of the President of the United States, the Department of Defense is providing support to illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)