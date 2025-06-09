A U.S. Marine assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard stands guard on the flight line during an illegal alien departure flight at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 17, 2025. The JTF-SG is providing support to illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9124906
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-VU029-1245
|Resolution:
|5170x3693
|Size:
|763.16 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD, interagency partners conduct an illegal alien removal flight [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.