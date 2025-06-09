DoD, interagency partners conduct an illegal alien removal flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard stands guard on the flight line during an illegal alien departure flight at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 17, 2025. The JTF-SG is providing support to illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)