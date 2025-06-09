Makin Island Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Brandt Alexander, a native of the Commonwealth of Dominica assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), uses a needle gun to remove rust from a hatch in the hangar bay, June 18, 2025. Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dominic Delahunt)