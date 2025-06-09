Makin Island Welding

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Noah Rustvold, a native of Shreveport, Louisiana assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), welds an “L” shaped elbow, June 18, 2025. Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dominic Delahunt)