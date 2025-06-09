Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Welding [Image 1 of 3]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominic Delahunt 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Noah Rustvold, a native of Shreveport, Louisiana assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), welds an “L” shaped elbow, June 18, 2025. Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dominic Delahunt)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 11:03
    Photo ID: 9124618
    VIRIN: 250618-N-MD088-1036
    Resolution: 4428x3163
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Welding [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Dominic Delahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

