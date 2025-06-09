Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inpatient Care [Image 2 of 2]

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Kim Dang, registered nurse, left, and Army Maj. (Dr.) Mateo Houle, pulmonary critical care fellow, discuss a care plan with retired Army Sgt. Javier Arizola at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 18, 2025. TRICARE beneficiaries who are hospitalized in a network hospital can request transfer to BAMC by calling 210-916-2733. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 07:45
    Photo ID: 9124348
    VIRIN: 250618-D-HZ730-2830
    Resolution: 7588x5059
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inpatient Care [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    patient
    nurse
    inpatient
    doctor
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency

