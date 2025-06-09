Inpatient Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kim Dang, registered nurse, left, and Army Maj. (Dr.) Mateo Houle, pulmonary critical care fellow, discuss a care plan with retired Army Sgt. Javier Arizola at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 18, 2025. TRICARE beneficiaries who are hospitalized in a network hospital can request transfer to BAMC by calling 210-916-2733. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)