Inpatient Care

Army Col. Gustavo Moreno discusses his care plan with Army Capt. (Dr.) Aitana Rizzo, internal medicine resident, Air Force Capt. (Dr.) William Colthorpe, internal medicine resident, and Victoria Morgan, registered nurse, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 18, 2025. TRICARE beneficiaries can request to be taken directly to BAMC for care, or they can request transfer to BAMC by calling 210-916-2733. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)