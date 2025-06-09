Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inpatient Care [Image 1 of 2]

    Inpatient Care

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Army Col. Gustavo Moreno discusses his care plan with Army Capt. (Dr.) Aitana Rizzo, internal medicine resident, Air Force Capt. (Dr.) William Colthorpe, internal medicine resident, and Victoria Morgan, registered nurse, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 18, 2025. TRICARE beneficiaries can request to be taken directly to BAMC for care, or they can request transfer to BAMC by calling 210-916-2733. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

