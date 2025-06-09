Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic Systems Programs Sweeps Across the Board at the Department of Navy Financial Management Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Strategic Systems Programs

    Strategic Systems Programs Financial Manager Tina McConnell earned a lifetime achievement award on June 18, 2025, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., for her unparalleled support in audit readiness throughout her more than 40 year career in federal service.

