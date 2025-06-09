Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic Systems Programs Sweeps Across the Board at the Department of Navy Financial Management Awards Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Strategic Systems Programs Sweeps Across the Board at the Department of Navy Financial Management Awards Ceremony

    11.08.2022

    Strategic Systems Programs

    STrategic Systems Programs Program Manager Susan Filz earned a lifetime achievement award at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on June 18, 2025, for her unparalleled support in audit readiness across multiple Navy commands. Filz was recognized for her leadership and expertise throughout her 40 year career in federal service.

