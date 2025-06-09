Wanda Smith accepts the North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award from Cumberland County Commissioner, Marshall Faircloth on June 16, 2025.
|06.16.2025
|06.20.2025 07:05
|9124330
|250616-D-TK676-4239
|3028x3225
|1.5 MB
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
This work, Smith Continues to Amaze with Latest Recognition [Image 2 of 2], by Dan Grubb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Smith Continues to Amaze with Latest Recognition
