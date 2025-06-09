Smith Continues to Amaze with Latest Recognition

FORT BRAGG, NC -- As much as she tries avoids the spotlight, Wanda Smith just can’t seem to escape it. Smith, the Red Cross Volunteer Lead at Womack Army Medical Center, was bestowed a new honor this week. The North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award honors the true spirit of volunteerism by recognizing individuals and groups that make a significant contribution to their community through volunteer service. Wanda has now added this award to her resume.



“Over the years I have worn many hats with Red Cross,” she acknowledges. In addition to having supported disaster events, she also manned ‘book and cookie carts’ which visited patient’s rooms to make their stay more enjoyable. “Some of those hats I still wear. The experience keeps me connected to the military community and their families while building that bridge between Red Cross services and the environment at Womack. I am proud to have played a part in improving morale support with military families and mentoring new volunteers over the years. I absolutely love volunteering with the WAMC staff and the volunteers. They are like family.”



An individual, or group from the public, nonprofit, and private sectors may be nominated for this recognition award by a community member through their county-designated coordinator. There are categories for the type of nominee (individual, group, national service, and director of volunteers). Additional categories are based on the area of service (veteran, youth, seniors, education, animals, etc.). The commission will reviews nominations, then awards are given out locally by the designated county award coordinator. The award was presented by Cumberland County commissioners at the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse in Fayetteville.



“This recognition highlights the impact that Red Cross volunteers have on not only Womack, but also the Fort Bragg community at large,” said Womack Commander, Col. Stephanie Mont. “Red Cross volunteers are trusted members of our community that support our military families in so many ways. Recognition by the Governor of North Carolina is not a surprise. We are very proud of the work that Wanda does every day. She epitomizes every quality we strive for here at Womack.”



And Wanda is no stranger to such recognition. In November, she was awarded the Public Service Commendation Medal by the Department of the Army for her tireless efforts serving soldiers and veterans at Womack Army Medical Center over the past several years.



Lauren Bolen is the Regional Program Director of the Service to the Armed Forces and International Services of the American Red Cross’s North Carolina Region. ”I feel Wanda won this because you can see through her actions day in and day out that she goes above and beyond in her volunteering,” she said. “At the Red Cross we deliver our mission by mobilizing the power of volunteer and the generosity of donors. Without volunteers like Wanda, we would not be able to do anything. I am grateful the selection committee recognizes the value of Wanda’s volunteerism as well.”



Col. Mont agrees. ”Volunteers are a force multiplier within the hospital. They provide a constant source of positivity and caring across all our clinics. Their daily presence ensures that our patients have extra assistance and smiling faces to brighten what may be a tough day.”



