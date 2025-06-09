U.S. Army's 250th Birthday Twilight Tattoo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph M. Lestorti, Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, attends Twilight Tattoo at Summerall Field on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 11, 2025. The event was hosted by U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)