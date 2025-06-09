Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army's 250th Birthday Twilight Tattoo [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Army's 250th Birthday Twilight Tattoo

    JOINT BASE MYER–HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    A soldier with the 3d Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) guides guests at Twilight Tattoo on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 11, 2025. The event was hosted by U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 23:23
    Photo ID: 9123968
    VIRIN: 250611-A-YY901-1341
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER–HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, U.S. Army's 250th Birthday Twilight Tattoo [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

