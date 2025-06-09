A soldier with the 3d Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) guides guests at Twilight Tattoo on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 11, 2025. The event was hosted by U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 23:23
|Photo ID:
|9123968
|VIRIN:
|250611-A-YY901-1341
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER–HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army's 250th Birthday Twilight Tattoo [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.