Pacific Partnership 2025 Concludes Mission Stop in Suva, Fiji, June 16, 2025

SUVA, Fiji (June 16, 2025) Capt. Mark B. Stefanik, left, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2025 (PP-25), presents a commemorative gift to the principal of Waiqanake District School during a ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of PP-25 in Suva, Fiji, June 16, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)