Pacific Partnership 2025 Concludes Mission Stop in Suva, Fiji, June 16, 2025

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval | SUVA, Fiji (June 16, 2025) Capt. Mark B. Stefanik, center left, mission commander of...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval | SUVA, Fiji (June 16, 2025) Capt. Mark B. Stefanik, center left, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2025 (PP-25), shows Mr. Samuela Togenavanua, local tribe leader of Suva, and other local dignitaries a newly renovated classroom at Waiqanake District School as part of PP-25 in Suva, Fiji, June 16, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released) see less | View Image Page

SUVA, Fiji – Pacific Partnership 2025 officially concluded its mission stop in Fiji with a closing ceremony hosted at the Waiqanake District School on June 16, 2025.



The largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster response preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific, Pacific Partnership enables participants, including United States and Fijian personnel, to work together to enhance disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendships.



“The United States of America believes in a free and open Pacific for all nations,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Mark B. Stefanik, mission commander during the closing ceremony. “We deeply value our long history with Fiji and we hope that the work done here helps to reinforce our commitment to this island and to the people of Fiji.”



While in Fiji, the medical team, consisting of U.S. and Fijian public health services personnel, conducted a total of 16 side-by-side subject matter expert exchanges in the fields of hemoculture, permaculture, agriculture, and apiculture. The team accrued more than 26 hours of hands-on training through public health engagements such as the Polymerase Chain Reaction laboratory, spay and neuter clinics, ruminant husbandry training, and a beekeeping tour assembling over 42 participants from across Suva.



The Pacific Partnership engineering team also capitalized on the opportunity to provide focused support to address several local infrastructure concerns. A total of 12 U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, and 8 New Zealand Royal Army Engineers collaborated to undertake the construction and repairs of the Waiqanake District School, to include the complete renovation and installation of a small library in a classroom building. The team also removed obsolete rain gutters from three different classroom buildings and rendered a fresh coat of paint to two classroom buildings. Waiqanake District School, which accommodates over 300 staff, faculty and students, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration for the newly renovated facilities on June 16.



U.S. Navy Musicians with the Pacific Fleet “Big Wave” Brass Band engaged in a variety of live performances across more than 10 school campuses and venues across the island of Viti Levu, Fiji. This musical ensemble featured 10 musicians, which hosted concerts between Suva and Nadi, including the closing ceremony of Pacific Partnership 2025’s mission stop in Fiji.



Now in its 21st iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.