Acting Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jim Kilby Visits Black Sea Technologies in Baltimore, Observes Small Unmmaned Surface Vehicle Operations and Advance Manufacturing Facility.

BALTIMORE, Md. - Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby visited the Blak Sea Technologies (BlackSea) personnel to explore ways to enhance the U.S. Navy's Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) program, during a visit to the BlackSea facilities, June 18, 2025. The U.S. Navy's GARC program is focused on developing and deploying small, unmanned surface vehicles for various reconnaissance and intelligence gathering missions in contested maritime enviroments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez)