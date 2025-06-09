Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jim Kilby Visits Black Sea Technologies in Baltimore, Observes Small Unmmaned Surface Vehicle Operations and Advance Manufacturing Facility. [Image 6 of 6]

    Acting Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jim Kilby Visits Black Sea Technologies in Baltimore, Observes Small Unmmaned Surface Vehicle Operations and Advance Manufacturing Facility.

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joe Cardona Gonzalez 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    BALTIMORE, Md. - Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby visited the Blak Sea Technologies (BlackSea) personnel to explore ways to enhance the U.S. Navy's Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) program, during a visit to the BlackSea facilities, June 18, 2025. The U.S. Navy's GARC program is focused on developing and deploying small, unmanned surface vehicles for various reconnaissance and intelligence gathering missions in contested maritime enviroments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 16:33
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
