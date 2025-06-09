Date Taken: 06.17.2025 Date Posted: 06.19.2025 11:08 Photo ID: 9123614 VIRIN: 250618-Z-EY983-1025 Resolution: 4842x2724 Size: 11.08 MB Location: ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From Tarmac to Terrain: Air Guard Engineers Train and Build at Assateague Island [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.