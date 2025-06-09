From Tarmac to Terrain: Air Guard Engineers Train and Build at Assateague Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen, assigned to the 171st Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a photo during a deployment for training, Assateague Island, Virginia, June 18, 2025. The 171st engineers are the 5th rotation of 8 during the deployment for training on the island. The DFT has provided engineers with unique training consistent with installing a runway while creating a new road for the Fish and Wildlife Service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)