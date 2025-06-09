Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Latvian Forces Commemorate Hut Completion During BALTOPS 25 [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S., Latvian Forces Commemorate Hut Completion During BALTOPS 25

    SKRUNDA, LATVIA

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Latvian National Guard Lt. Col. Victor Kareckis delivers remarks at a completion ceremony recognizing the joint construction of Southwest Asia huts with Latvian Armed Forces, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Construction Battalion 14, and U.S. Marines assigned to 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2d Marine Logistics Group, during BALTOPS 25 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 16, 2025. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 08:28
    Photo ID: 9123433
    VIRIN: 250616-N-XT273-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.94 MB
    Location: SKRUNDA, LV
    Latvia
    22NCR
    8thESB
    NCB14
    BALTOPS25

