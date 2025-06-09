U.S., Latvian Forces Commemorate Hut Completion During BALTOPS 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Latvian National Guard Lt. Col. Victor Kareckis delivers remarks at a completion ceremony recognizing the joint construction of Southwest Asia huts with Latvian Armed Forces, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Construction Battalion 14, and U.S. Marines assigned to 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2d Marine Logistics Group, during BALTOPS 25 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 16, 2025. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea.