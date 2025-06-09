Connecticut Guard, Uruguayan Forces Highlight Peacekeeping Partnership at ENOPU

Members from the Connecticut National Guard and Uruguayan Armed Forces gather for a group photo at the National School of Peacekeeping Operations of Uruguay (ENOPU), Montevideo, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. ENOPU provides multiple training opportunities for Uruguayan service members before they are sent on a peacekeeping mission, such as Women in Peace Operations (UNWOMEN), and Protection of Civilians (UNPOC). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 23:28
|Photo ID:
|9123251
|VIRIN:
|250522-Z-FH878-1004
|Resolution:
|5713x3801
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|MONTEVIDEO, UY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
