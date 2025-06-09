Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Guard, Uruguayan Forces Highlight Peacekeeping Partnership at ENOPU [Image 2 of 2]

    Connecticut Guard, Uruguayan Forces Highlight Peacekeeping Partnership at ENOPU

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Members from the Connecticut National Guard and Uruguayan Armed Forces gather for a group photo at the National School of Peacekeeping Operations of Uruguay (ENOPU), Montevideo, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. ENOPU provides multiple training opportunities for Uruguayan service members before they are sent on a peacekeeping mission, such as Women in Peace Operations (UNWOMEN), and Protection of Civilians (UNPOC). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)

