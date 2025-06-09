Connecticut Guard, Uruguayan Forces Highlight Peacekeeping Partnership at ENOPU

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from the Connecticut National Guard are shown at the National School of Peacekeeping Operations of Uruguay (ENOPU), Montevideo, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. The visit focused on assessing the readiness and deployment capabilities of the Uruguayan armed forces and identifying opportunities for continued development and cooperation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)