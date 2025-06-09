Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Guard, Uruguayan Forces Highlight Peacekeeping Partnership at ENOPU [Image 1 of 2]

    Connecticut Guard, Uruguayan Forces Highlight Peacekeeping Partnership at ENOPU

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Leadership from the Connecticut National Guard are shown at the National School of Peacekeeping Operations of Uruguay (ENOPU), Montevideo, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. The visit focused on assessing the readiness and deployment capabilities of the Uruguayan armed forces and identifying opportunities for continued development and cooperation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)

