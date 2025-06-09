Connecticut Guard Meets with Uruguayan Navy Leaders

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis. J. Evon, Jr., the Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, and Uruguayan Navy Rear Admiral José Elizondo, the Prefecto Nacional Naval, shake hands after a meeting at the Armada Nacional in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. The leaders exchanged perspectives on regional maritime security, joint readiness, and opportunities for increased collaboration between their respective naval and ground forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 23:20
|Photo ID:
|9123246
|VIRIN:
|250522-Z-FH878-1007
|Resolution:
|5505x3663
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|MONTEVIDEO, UY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
