    Connecticut Guard Meets with Uruguayan Navy Leaders [Image 2 of 2]

    Connecticut Guard Meets with Uruguayan Navy Leaders

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis. J. Evon, Jr., the Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, and Uruguayan Navy Rear Admiral José Elizondo, the Prefecto Nacional Naval, shake hands after a meeting at the Armada Nacional in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. The leaders exchanged perspectives on regional maritime security, joint readiness, and opportunities for increased collaboration between their respective naval and ground forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 23:20
    Photo ID: 9123246
    VIRIN: 250522-Z-FH878-1007
    Resolution: 5505x3663
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: MONTEVIDEO, UY
    Connecticut Guard Meets with Uruguayan Navy Leaders
    Connecticut Guard Meets with Uruguayan Navy Leaders

    TAGS

    #ConnecticutNationalGuard #SPP #AirNationalGuard #ArmyNationalGuard

