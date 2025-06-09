Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Guard Meets with Uruguayan Navy Leaders [Image 1 of 2]

    Connecticut Guard Meets with Uruguayan Navy Leaders

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis. J. Evon, Jr., the Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, and Uruguayan Navy Rear Admiral José Elizondo, the Prefecto Nacional Naval, speak together in a meeting at the Armada Nacional in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. The meeting highlighted capabilities that both the National Guard and the Uruguayan Navy can bring together under the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 23:20
    Photo ID: 9123245
    VIRIN: 250522-Z-FH878-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: MONTEVIDEO, UY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Connecticut Guard Meets with Uruguayan Navy Leaders [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Emme Drummond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

