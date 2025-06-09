Connecticut Guard Meets with Uruguayan Navy Leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis. J. Evon, Jr., the Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, and Uruguayan Navy Rear Admiral José Elizondo, the Prefecto Nacional Naval, speak together in a meeting at the Armada Nacional in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 22, 2025. The meeting highlighted capabilities that both the National Guard and the Uruguayan Navy can bring together under the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)