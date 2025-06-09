Pacific Partnership 2025 Conducts Mission Stop in Suva, Fiji, June 14, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUVA, Fiji (June 14, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Derek Chipmon, a public health planner with the Pacific Partnership 25 (PP-25) team, observes bees in an apiary during PP-25, in Suva, Fiji, June 14, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)