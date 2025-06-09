Pacific Partnership 2025 Conducts Mission Stop in Suva, Fiji, June 14, 2025

SUVA, Fiji (June 14, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt. Corey Day, left, an entomologist assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command, observes bees in an apiary during Pacific Partnership 25, in Suva, Fiji, June 14, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 23:14
|Photo ID:
|9123238
|VIRIN:
|250614-N-ED646-1495
|Resolution:
|5760x8640
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|SUVA, FJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
