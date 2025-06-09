Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMR-1 celebrates classification as a Full Operational Capability Squadron [Image 14 of 14]

    VMR-1 celebrates classification as a Full Operational Capability Squadron

    NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Hanson W. Pitchford, commanding officer, Marine Transport Squadron (VMR) 1, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks during a ceremony recognizing the unit’s classification as a full operational capability squadron at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, June 18, 2025. VMR-1’s achievement of full operational capability with the C-40A aircraft, marks a significant milestone in squadron readiness and success. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMR-1 celebrates classification as a Full Operational Capability Squadron [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMR-1 celebrates classification as a Full Operational Capability Squadron

