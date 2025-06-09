VMR-1 celebrates classification as a Full Operational Capability Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Hanson W. Pitchford, commanding officer, Marine Transport Squadron (VMR) 1, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks during a ceremony recognizing the unit’s classification as a full operational capability squadron at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, June 18, 2025. VMR-1’s achievement of full operational capability with the C-40A aircraft, marks a significant milestone in squadron readiness and success. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)