VMR-1 celebrates classification as a Full Operational Capability Squadron

Photo By Cpl. Kanoa Thomas | U.S. Marines with Marine Transport Squadron (VMR) 1 and civilians cut a ribbon after a...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Kanoa Thomas | U.S. Marines with Marine Transport Squadron (VMR) 1 and civilians cut a ribbon after a ceremony recognizing the unit’s classification as a full operational capability squadron at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, June 18, 2025. VMR-1’s achievement of full operational capability with the C-40A aircraft, marks a significant milestone in squadron readiness and success. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas) see less | View Image Page

FORT WORTH, Texas — Marine Transport Squadron (VMR)-1 conducted a full operational capability ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, June 18, 2025. VMR-1 achieved full operation capability with the C-40A aircraft, demonstrating the squadron’s readiness and mission success.



U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, who represents Texas’ 33rd Congressional District, and Texas State Rep. Keresa Richardson, of the 61st District, joined Marines and their families to commemorate VMR-1’s readiness achievement. Their attendance showcased the strong community relations and local support that help strengthen the squadron’s mission and connection to North Texas.



Since receiving the C-40A aircraft in June of 2023, VMR-1 has transported more than 11,000 passengers and 1.2 million pounds of cargo. Today, the squadron currently operates with five C-40A crews, supported by ground and logistics staff.

“We directly support numerous missions for the Marine Corps.” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Hanson W. Pitchford, commanding officer, Marine Transport Squadron (VMR) 1, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve. “We're tasked out with really once in a lifetime missions. Some of which were to Australia, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, and the Philippines as well as flying into Europe and the Middle East.”



VMR-1 has demonstrated its global reach by transporting the commandant of the Marine Corps to Iwo Jima for the 80th anniversary of the historic World War II battle, honoring the legacy of Marines who fought and fell there.

Earlier this year, the squadron also supported Marine Forces Reserve Band, transporting them to Panama where the band performed for local audiences and strengthened partnerships through cultural exchange.



“We like supporting Marines. It's a lot more fun for us to have Marines in the back.” said Pitchford. “Marines are always really excited when they see these planes. So, they're very happy to fly.”

With its full operational capability declared, VMR-1 stands ready to deliver agile, long-range airlift in support of Marines around the globe. VMR-1’s upcoming missions include exercise Arctic Edge 2025 in Alaska further supporting Marine around the globe and proving its place as a vital force multiplier for the Marine Corps.



“We'll be flying in Arctic Edge 2025, that will be something that we probably look to continue into the future. Flying these planes long distances in cold weather or austere environments. So that's something we're training towards.” said Pitchford. “It's something we're helping out with the larger Marine Corps. We're also developing plans for next year where we continue to push what can be done with the planes, establish the precedents of how we do direct support.”