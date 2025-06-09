1ID 1ABCT CoC/CoR June 18, 2025

1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, held a change of command and change of responsibility ceremony on Cavalry Parade Field on Fort Riley, KS, June 18, 2025. U.S. Army Col. Ian J. Lauer transferred command to Col Mathew R. Kelley, and Command Sgt. Maj. Donald S. Collier transferred responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Grossman. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tyler Selige)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9122838
|VIRIN:
|250618-A-TS338-1239
|Resolution:
|4107x2738
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
