    1ID 1ABCT CoC/CoR June 18, 2025 [Image 4 of 8]

    1ID 1ABCT CoC/CoR June 18, 2025

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Selige 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, held a change of command and change of responsibility ceremony on Cavalry Parade Field on Fort Riley, KS, June 18, 2025. U.S. Army Col. Ian J. Lauer transferred command to Col Mathew R. Kelley, and Command Sgt. Maj. Donald S. Collier transferred responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Grossman. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tyler Selige)

