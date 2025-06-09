Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    124th CES contribute to Redwoods Rising through IRT [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    124th CES contribute to Redwoods Rising through IRT

    REDWOODS NATIONAL PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, use heavy equipment to create a new road while participating in the Redwoods Rising Innovative Readiness Training mission in California’s Redwood National and State Parks on June 17, 2025. This IRT effort not only sharpens mission-critical skills, but also strengthens community ties as service members contribute to meaningful environmental restoration efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 17:12
    Photo ID: 9122810
    VIRIN: 250618-Z-YH478-1070
    Resolution: 7951x5301
    Size: 32.9 MB
    Location: REDWOODS NATIONAL PARK, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th CES contribute to Redwoods Rising through IRT [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    124th CES contribute to Redwoods Rising through IRT
    124th CES contribute to Redwoods Rising through IRT
    124th CES contribute to Redwoods Rising through IRT
    124th CES contribute to Redwoods Rising through IRT
    124th CES contribute to Redwoods Rising through IRT
    124th CES contribute to Redwoods Rising through IRT
    124th CES contribute to Redwoods Rising through IRT
    124th CES contribute to Redwoods Rising through IRT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Civil Engineer
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Redwoods Rising

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download