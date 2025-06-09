124th CES contribute to Redwoods Rising through IRT

Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, pumps water from a creek to create a new road while participating in the Redwoods Rising Innovative Readiness Training mission in California’s Redwood National and State Parks on June 17, 2025. This IRT effort not only sharpens mission-critical skills, but also strengthens community ties as service members contribute to meaningful environmental restoration efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
