Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Buchanan Supports Service Members Through the Transition Assistance Program [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Buchanan Supports Service Members Through the Transition Assistance Program

    PUERTO RICO

    05.28.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    More than 160 service members, families, veterans, and community members attended the Job Fair and Education event hosted by the installation's Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at the Community Club, May 28.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 17:03
    Photo ID: 9122785
    VIRIN: 250618-A-cc868-2001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 359.56 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan Supports Service Members Through the Transition Assistance Program [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Buchanan Supports Service Members Through the Transition Assistance Program
    Fort Buchanan Supports Service Members Through the Transition Assistance Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Buchanan Supports Service Members Through the Transition Assistance Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download