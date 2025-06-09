More than 160 service members, families, veterans, and community members attended the Job Fair and Education event hosted by the installation's Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at the Community Club, May 28.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9122785
|VIRIN:
|250618-A-cc868-2001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|359.56 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Buchanan Supports Service Members Through the Transition Assistance Program [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan Supports Service Members Through the Transition Assistance Program
No keywords found.