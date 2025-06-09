Fort Buchanan Supports Service Members Through the Transition Assistance Program

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Spc. Luis Ortiz Ortiz, a military police officer with the 215th Military Police...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Spc. Luis Ortiz Ortiz, a military police officer with the 215th Military Police Company, recently returned from Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. "The job fair helped me connect with potential employers and learn about various career paths," Ortiz said. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– More than 160 service members, families, veterans, and community members attended the Job Fair and Education event hosted by the installation's Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at the Community Club, May 28.



The event aimed to connect participants with employment and educational opportunities while enhancing the readiness of soldiers and their families. Running from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the job fair featured various organizations, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Army Community Services, the University of Puerto Rico, Interamerican University, the Transportation Security Administration, Amgen, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Labor of Puerto Rico.



These organizations provided resources and information to help attendees explore career paths and educational programs.



Wilbin Colón, a transition specialist with TAP, emphasized the event's importance in preparing soldiers for life after military service.



"The fair highlighted the unique advantages that soldiers, especially reservists and those with military training, bring to the workforce. Their preparation, discipline, and values make them highly attractive to organizations seeking qualified candidates," said Colón.



Colón also noted the mutual benefits of these opportunities.



"These employment options offer soldiers valuable experience that benefits companies while also enhancing soldiers' motivation, readiness, and commitment to their military careers," he added.



Spc. Luis Ortiz Ortiz, a military police officer with the 215th Military Police Company, recently returned from Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.



"The job fair helped me connect with potential employers and learn about various career paths," Ortiz said.



The Job Fair and Education event is one of many initiatives by TAP to ensure soldiers, veterans, and their families have access to competitive employment opportunities. Fort Buchanan, known as the home of the U.S. Army in the Caribbean, continues to prioritize the readiness and well-being of its community.



Looking ahead, TAP will host a Boost to Business (B2B) event on June 25-26, 2025.



"The B2B event is open to active-duty soldiers, family members, retirees, and veterans," said Colón. "It provides tools and resources for those interested in becoming future business owners."

For more information about upcoming job fairs or workshops hosted by the Transition Assistance Program, call (787) 707-3546 or email usarmy.buchanan.id-readiness.mbx.tap-center@army.mil.



Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, with an annual budget exceeding $500 million. The installation serves active-duty reserves, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members, focusing on enhancing readiness and facilitating military personnel deployment to any location at any time.