    Fort Benning Soldier Wins Modified Division at Shotgun Qualifier [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Benning Soldier Wins Modified Division at Shotgun Qualifier

    CLINTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. Houston Russell, a marksmanship instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, competes in the U.S. Practical Shooting Association's 2025 Tarheel Shotgun Challenge in Clinton, South Carolina, May 30– June 1. The Fort Benning Soldier claimed the win in the Modified Division, giving him valuable points that could lead to his selection on Team USA for the 2026 International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Shotgun World Shoot in Corinth, Greece.

