USAMU Soldiers Seek Spot on Team USA's Shotgun World Shoot

Sgt. Houston Russell, a marksmanship instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, competes in the U.S. Practical Shooting Association's 2025 Tarheel Shotgun Challenge in Clinton, South Carolina, May 30– June 1. The Fort Benning Soldier claimed the win in the Modified Division, giving him valuable points that could lead to his selection on Team USA for the 2026 International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Shotgun World Shoot in Corinth, Greece.