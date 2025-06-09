Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Darrick Williams takes the oath of office to become the complaints resolution officer with the 117th Air Refueling Wing Inspector General's (IG) office, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Jun. 17, 2025. Williams was given his oath and official badge by Lt. Col. Jonathan Russell, 117th IG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)