    117th IG & Q takes oath of office [Image 2 of 3]

    117th IG &amp; Q takes oath of office

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis  

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Darrick Williams takes the oath of office to become the complaints resolution officer with the 117th Air Refueling Wing Inspector General's (IG) office, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Jun. 17, 2025. Williams was given his oath and official badge by Lt. Col. Jonathan Russell, 117th IG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 15:49
    Photo ID: 9122478
    VIRIN: 250617-Z-UQ780-1014
    Resolution: 4821x3208
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Air National Guard
    Air Mobility Command
    Inspector General
    117th Air Refueling Wing

