The 99th Readiness Division’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment held a change-of-command ceremony June 13 at division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Maj. Kevin Davis relinquished command to Maj. Steven Tuccio in a ceremony officiated by Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general - readiness, 99th Readiness Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)
Army Reserve detachment welcomes new commander
