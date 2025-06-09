Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve detachment welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 8]

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 

    99th Readiness Division

    The 99th Readiness Division’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment held a change-of-command ceremony June 13 at division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Maj. Kevin Davis relinquished command to Maj. Steven Tuccio in a ceremony officiated by Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general - readiness, 99th Readiness Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 14:05
    Photo ID: 9121907
    VIRIN: 250613-A-VH612-1001
    Resolution: 5999x2226
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, Army Reserve detachment welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    USAR
    99th Readiness Division
    Daniel Hershkowitz
    MAJ Kevin Davis
    MAJ Steven Tuccio

