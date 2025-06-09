Army Reserve detachment welcomes new commander

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – “It has been my profound honor to serve as the HHD commander,” said Maj. Kevin Davis during the 99th Readiness Division’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment change-of-command ceremony June 13 at division headquarters here.



During his 12-month tenure, Davis’ dedication to mission and steadfast approach positively impacted the organization.



“It's no easy feat when you're a commander of an HHD, said Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz, 99th RD deputy commanding general. “The work doesn't end when you get home.”



Davis led the HHD through weekend battle assemblies and annual training as a reserve Soldier himself. Army Reserve Soldiers are assigned to troop program units that typically train on one selected weekend a month and two weeks a year.



“Maj. Davis improved our readiness by leaps and bounds, and if I can say any one thing, it's that he cares,” Hershkowitz continued.



Davis put in countless hours as commander, ensuring he was accessible and responsive.



“HHD - your dedication, professionalism, and commitment to excellence have made my job as commander not just possible, but truly rewarding,” shared Davis.



“Thank you for taking care of our Soldiers every day,” he continued. “I am confident that this unit will continue to excel under Maj. Tuccio's leadership.”

