Local musicians perform live music during Freedom Fest at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 13, 2025. Freedom Fest hosted two different music groups as entertainment for the attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 12:45
|Photo ID:
|9121607
|VIRIN:
|250613-F-QO903-1326
|Resolution:
|5236x3740
|Size:
|454.59 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Fest 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.