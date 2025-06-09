Freedom Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United States flag waves in the wind during Freedom Fest at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 13, 2025. Freedom Fest is an annual family event for base personnel offering attendees the opportunity to engage with live music, food vendors and fireworks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)