Modern Army helicopters fly over the National Capital Region during the Army’s 250th birthday parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The event featured more than 6,500 Soldiers, 150 military vehicles and 50 aircraft, and displayed uniforms and equipment used during the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War and the Global War on Terror. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9120861
|VIRIN:
|250614-F-TO650-1008
|Resolution:
|4311x2868
|Size:
|549.09 KB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|55
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Flyover features military aircraft for Army’s 250th birthday in DC [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.