Flyover features military aircraft for Army’s 250th birthday in DC

Three World War II aircraft fly in formation, including two P-51 Mustang fighters and a B-25 Mitchell bomber, during the Army’s 250th birthday parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The event featured more than 6,500 Soldiers, 150 military vehicles and 50 aircraft, and displayed uniforms and equipment used during the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War and the Global War on Terror. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)