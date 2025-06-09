Sailor updates chart

Quartermaster 1st Class Dillan Saunders, from Freeport, Bahamas, performs a chart update on the voyage management system in the chartroom of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the South China Sea, June 3, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
