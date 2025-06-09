Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors wash helicopter [Image 2 of 5]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    From front, Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 2nd Class Luke Van Beek, from Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Hayden Woods, from Cloverport, Kentucky, clean an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Scorpions” from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the South China Sea, June 3, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

