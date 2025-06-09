USS Higbee celebrates May birthdays

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Francisco Sandoval, from Fort Worth, Texas, fills glasses with ice in preparation for a birthday celebration on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), May 31, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 07:52
|Photo ID:
|9120635
|VIRIN:
|250531-N-AM483-1028
|Resolution:
|2767x4150
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
